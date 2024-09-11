This morning’s Manxman sailing and its return this afternoon will go ahead.
Passengers on this sailing are now asked to check in no later than 8.45am today.
The return crossing, originally set to depart the Lancashire port at 2.15pm, will also be delayed.
The Steam Packet Company say it will issue an update at 9.45am with a new estimated time of departure.
It comes following disruptions and cancellations to a number of Manxman crossings this week, which the ferry provider say is due to an ‘adverse weather forecast’.
All Manannan sailings to and from Liverpool have been unaffected, and are scheduled to depart as planned today.
This evening’s 7.45pm Manxman sailing to Heysham looks set to depart Douglas on time without risk of disruption or cancellation.
Passengers are urged to keep up to date on the latest sailing information on the Steam Packet website HERE.