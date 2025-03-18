The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has admitted it is in breach of the Sea Services Agreement, acknowledging that the depth requirements set out in the contract have never been met.
The revelation came in the House of Keys on Tuesday, where Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood addressed concerns following the recent grounding of the Steam Packet vessel Manxman.
The ferry became stuck while manoeuvring into port on the evening of Saturday, March 1, after arriving from Liverpool.
It remained grounded for some time before a rising tide allowed it to berth safely.
The Steam Packet attributed the incident to a combination of a low spring tide and high air pressure.
In response, the DoI has commissioned a capital dredging programme to address the build-up of mud in Douglas Harbour.
Work has already begun, with the specialist vessel Norma II arriving earlier this month to undertake the dredging.
Dr Haywood also raised concerns about the original depth requirements outlined in the Sea Services Agreement, questioning whether they had been set by someone with an adequate understanding of the harbour’s sea berth profile.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company signed the Sea Services Agreement with the Isle of Man Government's Department of Infrastructure in May 2018.
The Sea Services Agreement sets service levels for operation to the Isle of Man.
She told MHKs: ‘We are unsure where those depths were written into the Sea Services Agreement or whether they were written in with anyone who had any knowledge about the sea berth profile in the harbour.
‘We are working to keep the depths at an acceptable level to allow the Steam Packet operations to carry on.’
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson confirmed that an investigation has been launched to fully assess the circumstances surrounding the grounding.