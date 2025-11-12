The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has issued a warning to residents as another spell of heavy rain is expected to sweep across the Isle of Man overnight, bringing a renewed risk of flooding.
Forecasters say the island could see 10 to 20 millimetres of rainfall, with up to 30 millimetres possible in some areas.
The Met Office has warned that this could lead to surface water flooding, particularly in locations with poor drainage or already saturated ground, as well as a small risk of localised river flooding.
The DoI said in a statement: ‘Members of the public are advised to prepare for potential flooding in areas prone to water accumulation and make sure any private gullies are cleared.
‘Sandbags are available for collection at the four Civic Amenity Sites in Rushen, German, Santon and Lezayre, together with Civil Defence Headquarters at Tromode for those living in flood-prone locations.’
The department added that several road sweepers are currently operating across the island’s main routes to clear leaf fall and debris, helping to reduce surface water risk.
A jetting team has also been deployed to tackle known problem areas following heavy rainfall earlier this week.
‘The Department has expanded its on-call staffing tonight in order that we can respond to weather-related calls appropriately,’ the statement continued.
It follows another yellow alert for rain on Tuesday, which caused localised flooding in several areas.
DoI staff were called to multiple reports of standing water and have urged motorists to drive to the conditions, particularly on the Mountain Road and other rural routes.