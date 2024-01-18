The Department of Infrastructure has issued a detailed guide for parking and accessibility for those attending the funeral of Jack Wood tomorrow.
It's been released as Braddan Church is in the middle of the ongoing Braddan Bridge major resurfacing work, with the route made one way and shut for large periods of January.
The funeral is for former TT, Manx Grand Prix and Southern 100 rider Jack Wood who passed away at the end of December last year.
On the Snaefell Mountain Course, he competed in the MGP between 1950 and 1955 in a total of 11 races, gaining a best result of third place in the 1955 Junior MGP.
The statement from the DoI has been shared to avoid difficulties with parking and walking to the service, especially given it's expected to be well attended.
It says that in addition to the car park at Braddan Church, Douglas Rugby Club has kindly agreed to allow parking in its grounds for people attending this service.
Signs will be displayed in the vicinity of the church to inform people attending the service that parking is available at Douglas Rugby Club. The on-site DoI team working on Braddan Bridge will also facilitate some on-street parking on Peel Road in the vicinity of the rugby club for the duration of the service.
Those parking in or near the rugby club are being asked to use the footpaths back towards Braddan Parish Church and not walk on the road.
It is anticipated that DoI staff will be able to assist those crossing the road at the Braddan Road junction and the roundabout at Braddan Church. Due to operational reasons and to ensure everyone’s safety, it's been confirmed there will be no parking available in the layby at Braddan Bridge.
Those attending the service are also being asked to comply with the no waiting cones on Saddle Road, which it says are 'necessary to keep traffic flowing on the Braddan Bridge diversion route which gives access to Nobles Hospital, and Peel and the west'.
The DoI staff are likely to be laying asphalt and the site will be busy with works traffic.