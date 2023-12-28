Former TT, Manx Grand Prix and Southern 100 rider Jack Wood has passed away.
On the Snaefell Mountain Course, he competed in the MGP between 1950 and 1955 in a total of 11 races, gaining a best result of third place in the 1955 Junior MGP.
That same year he moved on to the TT and again rode in 11 races, with his best finish being 20th in the Junior in his debut year.
Jackie, as he was also known, competed in the first Southern 100 race – again in 1955 – where he gained a fourth-place finish in the 350cc race.
He returned in 1958 to take a sixth spot in the 350cc race on an AJS and completed his S100 CV with a fifth place in the 500cc race on a Matchless.
Following news of his death, S100 organisers paid tribute to Wood by saying: ‘Southern 100 Racing are saddened to learn of the passing of former stalwart of the races, Jack Wood, on Thursday, December 28.
‘After hanging up his leathers, Jack took on the role of deputy clerk of the course at Billown in 1961 and continued through until the end of 1968.
‘Then followed a 21-year stint as car inspection driver between 1969 and 1989, returning briefly in 1989 and 1990 before taking early retirement.
‘He became an active member of the Manx Motor Cycle Club, graduating to clerk of the course for the Manx Grand Prix and the TT, becoming one of the most respected CoCs for the world-famous races in the post-world championship era.
‘Jack never lost his ties with the Southern 100 and later the Pre-TT and Post-TT Races, and was a regular and welcome visitor to the club and race HQs as well as the paddock where he would share his experiences with his contemporaries and younger riders and enthusiasts.
‘Southern 100 Racing extends their sincere condolences to Jack’s family, close friends and other members of the road racing community that knew him.’
A full tribute to Jack will appear in next week's edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.