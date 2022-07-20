Derek has a full wagon coming to show
Friday 29th July 2022 2:00 pm
The 2021 Southern District Agricultural Show - Derek Griffin of Island Herefords, whose heifer was declared Supreme Champion (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Derek Griffin was the winner of the Supreme Championship at last year’s Southern Show with his Hereford heifer Island 1 Cloudy 12th.
Creer Brothers stood First Reserve with their Texel ram, Cotton Eye Joe, shown by Paula and Aalish Creer.
Derek told Food and Farming he will be bringing a full wagon-load to this year’s show: ‘I am bringing a Hereford cow and a bull calf; two Hereford heifers in calf; a Beef Shorthorn cow in calf; a beef Shorthorn heifer, and a young Highland bullock for the Young Handlers class.’
He will once again have the assistance of his partner, Gail Lindsay.
When we asked him which of his stock he especially fancied the chances of he said: ‘I’d like to fancy my chances with them all.’
