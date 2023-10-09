Detailed plans for a new casino, office space, apartments and a car park in the heart of Douglas have been released.
If given the green light, it would see the existing Palace casino relocate to a six storey building in the city centre.
A bingo hall, restaurant, 25 apartments and a communal rooftop garden for residents would also be developed on the site.
According to the detailed plans, pedestrian access to the casino and offices would be provided via Victoria Street while customers would be able get to the restaurant via Walpole Avenue.
The development's residential apartments would be accessed via Lord Street.
Part of the site would also be developed as a public space according to the plans.
A statement on the read: ‘Flexibility is a key aspect of the design, ensuring the space caters to both everyday activities and special events.
'The plan should include thoughtfully designed features, allowing for elements of hard and soft landscaping, as well as comfortable furniture.
'Additionally, the space will serve as a venue for markets, festivals, the TT races, and even the possibility of hosting an outdoor ice rink during the festive season.’
Middlemarch Limited lists its registered address as the Sefton Hotel, Harris Promenade, Douglas.