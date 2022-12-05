The diabetes nursing service is experiencing ‘very limited staffing’’, which is affecting some service provision.
No appointments have been affected but the staffing situation may impact patients telephoning the service.
This comes after Noble’s Hospital asked members of the public to ‘choose well’ over the weekend when it came to seeking health and care support. It was operating under ‘extreme pressure’, which meant Manx Care had to ask people to consider attending Ramsey Cottage Hospital’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit.
Insulin pump users who need to contact the team and those with an urgent query are asked to call the emergency mobile number (456886) between 8:30am and 3:30pm, Monday to Friday.
The diabetes nursing service is not an emergency service, therefore even when the team are operating at full capacity, anyone in an emergency or life-threatening situation should call 999 for assistance.
Less urgent matters may be able to be dealt with by GPs or the MEDS.
Manx Care said: ‘Please be kind to the team – they are doing their best to accommodate all patients, and hope to return to normal service provision shortly.’