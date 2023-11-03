Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has awarded an islander for founding a charity which supports children affected by domestic violence.
Diana Parkes was given a Daily Points of Light Award, which recognises people who are making a change in their community.
Diana’s work in the field was driven by the killing of her daughter, Joanna Simpson, who was bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer within earshot of their two young children.
Following the death of her daughter, Diana founded the Joanna Simpson Foundation, which aims to transform the care, support and protection of children affected by domestic abuse.
In its first two years, the Foundation focused on raising awareness of the effects of domestic violence, helped to invest in services offering advice and support to carers and young people, and undertook focused research to understand how best to help children in these circumstances.
The Foundation has worked with a range of partners across the public, private and charitable sectors, including The Crown Prosecution Service to create its first ever Legal Guidance on Domestic Homicides.
Diana has also worked with Queen Camilla on numerous domestic abuse engagements.
Both Diana and Her Majesty featured on Radio 4 Woman’s Hour together in February 2022, where Camilla revealed she had been inspired by Diana’s story in campaigning to raise awareness around domestic violence.
This motivated Camilla to make domestic violence and violence against women a key theme of her royal work.
Diana said: ‘I am honoured and quite surprised to have become a recipient of the Points of Light Award.
‘The Joanna Simpson Foundation was created after my daughter, Joanna Simpson, was brutally killed by her estranged husband, Robert Brown, in the vicinity of their children in 2010.
‘The Foundation aims to raise awareness around domestic violence and help to transform the care and support of children affected by domestic abuse & homicide.
‘Domestic abuse has a devastating impact on survivors and their families’, she added.
‘Hopefully I have helped to make a difference in encouraging conversations around domestic violence and I hope this award will spotlight the incredible work of the Joanna Simpson Foundation.’
Diana is the 2184th recipient of the Points of Light award, which was first launched in 2014.
Each weekday, someone in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.