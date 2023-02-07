Police are seeking witnesses to a fight that broke out at the weekend in Douglas.
At 3pm on Saturday group of young boys fought in the side lane that runs between Regent Street and Villiers Square in Douglas.
Police say it is believed a member of the public tried to intervene and stop one of the young lads from being assaulted.
Officers want this member of the public and any other people who saw the fight to contact Douglas police headquarters on 01624 631212 quoting investigation reference 97/1606/23 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.