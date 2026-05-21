The main Peel to Douglas road has been closed between Ballacraine and Union Mills because of what police are describing as a ‘large diesel spill’.
The Mountain Road is also closed between Ramsey and Creg-ny-Baa because of a second diesel spill. Department of Infrastructure staff are en route to clear this up.
Posting on social media just after 8.40am, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘There is a large diesel spill in the Douglas-bound carriage from Ballacraine traffic lights through to Union Mills.
‘Due to this, no traffic can proceed through Ballacraine toward Douglas until such a time that the diesel has been cleared.
‘An update will be issued when the road is open.’
Bus Vannin has had to divert some of its services as a result of the A1 road closure. It said: ‘Due to a diesel spill between Union Mills and Ballacraine the road is closed between those points until it has been cleared.
‘Our services between Douglas and Peel will divert via Vicarage Road, Braaid, Foxdale Hope and vice versa until further notice.’