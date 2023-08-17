Bogdan Ryzhuk, aged 29, of South Quay, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with two counts of common assault and one court of provoking behaviour.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on July 8.
Mr Ryzhuk appeared in court with the assistance of an Ukrainian interpreter.
He was represented by advocate James Peterson who asked for an adjournment until August 29, saying that CCTV evidence was still awaited.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that the digital evidence unit was currently swamped with requests.
Bail continues.