The chairman of Isle of Man Post Office (IoMPO) says significant changes are on the way for sub-post offices which could see retailers withdrawing.
Stu Peters, who is also MHK for Middle, confirmed no contracts with retailers housing a post office counter have been terminated or renegotiated in the past financial year.
But he said the continuing shift to digital, particularly among government departments, means that the landscape is set to change for sub-post offices and revealed they will soon provide postal-only services.
Mr Peters was responding to a written Tynwald from Speaker of the House of Keys and Rushen MHK Juan Watterson who asked him which sub-post office contracts have been a) terminated or b) renegotiated; what the impact of these changes will be and when any changes will take effect.
Mr Peters said: ‘I can confirm that no service contracts with current retailers providing services on behalf of the IoMPO and its agency partners have been terminated or renegotiated in the financial year to date.
‘This remains the current position. However, the accelerated reduction in agency transactions through digital substitution, including the withdrawal of MiCard by the Social Security Division of Treasury, which has been replaced with a payment exception service, and the Department of Infrastructure’s ongoing digitisation of driving and vehicle licensing services.
‘IoMPO is being flexible, working closely with retailers behind the scenes to respond to Government’s rapidly changing needs, ensuring continuity and maintaining access to essential services.
‘Nonetheless, these changes fundamentally alter the viability of the traditional operating model for IoMPO and retailers.
‘The IoMPO Board remains committed to maintaining convenient and accessible postal-only community services.
‘Over time, IoMPO will transition to offering postal-only services under new retail contracts and all current retailers providing these services are aware of IoMPO’s intentions in this regard. Retailers may, of course, choose to give notice or not extend their contract at their discretion.’