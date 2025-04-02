Holidaymakers seeking winter sun will be pleased to hear that direct flights from the Isle of Man to Tenerife are returning for the 2025-26 season.
Following another successful year of operations, FlyDirect has announced that its winter schedule is now on sale.
The service will run on November 15 and 22, 2025, before resuming on December 20 and continuing until February 7, 2026.
The last return flight is scheduled for February 14, with a total of twelve departures throughout the season.
Robert Mackenzie, managing director of FlyDirect’s parent company, C. I. Travel Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the return of the route.
He said: ‘Since we launched our Tenerife programme from the Isle of Man two years’ ago, we have been delighted with the support the flights have received.
‘We hope that by moving the flights to depart on Saturdays, we will encourage even more people to fly direct.’
Isle of Man airport director Geoff Pugh also welcomed the news, highlighting the popularity of the service among local travellers.
He said: ‘We are delighted to welcome the return of direct flights from the Isle of Man to Tenerife for Winter 2025-26.
‘This route has been popular with local travellers seeking winter sun, and its reinstatement provides a fantastic option for holidaymakers.
‘We wish FlyDirect every success with operating this service and look forward to seeing passengers take advantage of this convenient connection.’
Passengers will have the option to book flight-only tickets or inclusive holiday packages, with stays available in popular resorts such as Playa de las Americas, Los Cristianos, and Costa Adeje.
The flights, operated by Smartwings using modern Boeing 737-800 aircraft, take approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes.
Tickets are now available from today, Wednesday April 2, and can be booked online at www.flydirect.co.uk or over the phone.