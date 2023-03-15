A dirt bike has destroyed grass areas around the parade square in Jurby.
This bike is known to have been going at speed, posing a risk to pedestrians in the area walking dogs or playing at the park, the police say
The damage caused by a dirt bike (Isle of Man police )
A police spokesman said: 'This is criminal damage and persons identified will be dealt with robustly.
'This area is used by the local community and the reckless actions of one spoils the enjoyment of others.'
