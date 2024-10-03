Garff Commissioners have stated that it is ‘disappointing’ there are still delays with the sewage treatment works in the area.
In its latest update, Manx Utilities said all land agreements for the works have been ‘formalised’, and a public information event will be planned.
It also confirmed landowners who will be impacted by pipeline routes will be contacted before the remaining details of the scheme are made public.
However, commissioner Melanie Christian says there’s some ‘frustration’ around the lack of progress with the plans.
She said: ‘I speak for the board in saying we're slightly disappointed with the lack of information and the lack of progress on the sewage system.
‘At the moment, it just feels that we've been waiting and waiting a long time for updates, and nothing is really coming forward.
‘We're not getting any further, and it seems that Peel are moving on with their systems while Garff is just stagnant.’