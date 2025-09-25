There is an opportunity this Friday to learn something about the salt works that stood on the site of the Ramsey Shipyard for more than 50 years.
In looking for coal off the Point of Ayre a huge underground lake of brine was discovered which resulted in a large drying plant being created in Ramsey and special boats to take the salt to England.
Dave Martin, chairman of the Isle of Man Victorian Society, will be giving a power point presentation on ‘The Manx Salt and Alkali Company’ this Friday (September 26) in St Andrew’s Church hall on Glencrutchery, Douglas at 7.30pm.
The talk is open to the public at a nominal charge of £4 which includes light refreshments.