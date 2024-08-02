Alan Kermode was accused of committing the offence while driving a Citroen Berlingo on May 29 at Churchtown in Ramsey, during a red flag incident in a sidecar practice session.
A pre-trial review was set to take place on August 1, however, prosecuting advocate Sara Jayne Dodge said that, although the defendant had driven on the closed road, it had been a genuine mistake and he had got off the road as soon as he had realised.
Ms Dodge said that the crown had therefore decided it was not in the public interest to proceed and was offering no evidence, but that the decision had not been born out of evidential failures.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that, clearly his client was pleased he could leave the court as an innocent man.
Mr Kermode said that questions had not been answered regarding the road closure being extended in part of the course that evening and a lack of barriers in front of homes.
He said that it was twilight and no road closed barrier had been put across the defendant’s driveway by marshals, unlike in other locations, which included private residences.
The advocate said that his client had been held in cells overnight, which he said was ‘baffling’ given his extensive ties to the island, and that the defendant had regarded his detainment as 'disgraceful'.
Prosecutor Ms Dodge responded, saying that the TT had been ongoing for over 100 years without the need for barriers to be put on every entry and exit on the course, and that she did not consider the failure of a rope to be in place as a reasonable excuse.
Magistrates awarded the legal costs of the defendant in the sum of £1,500 plus VAT and dismissed the case.