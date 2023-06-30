A 31-year-old woman has been put on probation for 12 months after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Kimberly Crellin was also given a 12-month ban from entering licensed premises.
She was said to be verbally abusing a male customer, calling him a ‘paedo’, a ‘nonce’, and a ‘stalker’.
The man was remonstrating with her and his wife was also verbally abused by Crellin.
Other customers and bar staff escorted Crellin out of the pub.
The court heard that she had completed a 12-month probation order in April, which was imposed after she kicked a police officer at the hospital.
A probation report described Crellin as vulnerable and said that she was working with the drug and alcohol team.
The report said that another period of probation would be beneficial to her.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that it was accepted by his client that there had been ‘verbals’, but Crellin said she didn’t recall using the abusive words mentioned.
‘She accepted she was disorderly.
‘There were verbals backwards and forwards, but then Ms Crellin does pursue it,’ said the advocate.
Mr Clegg said that his client would not object to a licensing ban, but asked that it not prohibit her from buying alcohol, as there could be dangers if she went ‘cold turkey’.
He went on to say: ‘She apologises for her behaviour. We would suggest it is towards the lower end of disorderly behaviour.
‘She has not been dragged from the premises and has not been throwing punches or glasses.’
Magistrates agreed that the licensing ban would only prohibit Crellin, who lives at Homefield Close, Douglas, from entering licensed premises such as pubs and not from buying alcohol from shops.