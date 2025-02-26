A tree on the Onchan-bound approach to Governor’s Bridge is in danger of coming down following the storms in December and January.
That means the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) needs to fell the tree which means there will be a rare chance for drivers to navigate Governor’s Dip which is only normally used by TT competitors which will be used as part of the diversion.
Posting on Facebook, the DOI said: ‘As a result of Storm Darragh, a tree on the Onchan bound approach to the Governors Bridge roundabout has become unstable.
‘It began to shift and is now leaning against a street lighting column. It has been decided that the tree must be felled on safety grounds.’
‘From 9.30am until no later than 3.30pm tomorrow (Thursday 27 February) the Onchan bound carriageway will be closed from the junction with Victoria Road as far as the Governors Bridge roundabout.
‘Onchan bound traffic will be diverted down Governors Dip (this is the part of the TT Course that is not ordinarily open to the public) and rejoin the road at Governors Bridge roundabout.
‘The road between Governors Bridge roundabout and Victoria Road will be made one way towards Douglas.
‘Drivers are asked to approach this area with caution due to the temporary change in road layout.
‘Governors Dip is unsuitable for long, especially articulated vehicles and alternative routes should be used.’