Disruption to Sunday’s Steam Packet sailings
Saturday 15th October 2022 7:00 pm
Steam Packet vessel Ben-my-Chree leaves Douglas in heavy weather - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Sunday’s Steam Packet sailings have been disrupted by forecast bad weather.
The morning’s Ben-my-Chree service to Heysham has been brought forward half an hour to 8.15am. Passengers are asked to check in no later than 7.45am.
The return sailing from Heysham will also leave earlier than scheduled, with it now set to depart at 1.30pm instead of 2.15pm.
The day’s fast-craft sailings to and from Liverpool remain as scheduled, but the evening sailing to Heysham from Douglas is subject to disruption. A decision will be made on whether that sailing departs no later than 5.30pm.
