The Isle of Man Steam Packet has announced disruptions and cancellations to today's (Wednesday, September 27) sailings.
The originally planned Ben-my-Chree morning sailing, which was meant to be taken on by the Manxman this morning, has now been cancelled.
There will also not be a return journey from Heysham in the afternoon as this sailing has also been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
Both Manannan journeys to and from Liverpool have also been cancelled due to the weather, while the originally planned Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham at 8:15pm has also been called off.
Thursday morning's 2:15am Manxman journey from Heysham to Douglas is set to go ahead as planned.