There are around 9,000 public service employees on the island.
That’s about 10% of our population from all walks of life - all ages, all genders, all ethnicities.
Emma Marshall, head of learning, education and development explained freedom of expression is encouraged and uniqueness is celebrated within the Isle of Man Government.
As a culture, she explained, the Government welcomes a diversity in its workforce and is proactive in its approach towards inclusivity.
The Isle of Man Government’s values seek to promote a diverse, happy and productive workforce which in turn projects well onto society.
Leaders and managers across the organization are working to ensure that their practices create an environment where employees are valued, trusted and respected, communication is open, employees are listened to and innovation and creativity are encouraged.
These values are incorporated into a fair recruitment process.
Fairness within Recruitment
The Government recruitment team live by a code which promotes diversity and inclusivity. Joe Wilde, recruitment manager, explains they ensure that everyone is considered fairly and employed based on merit.
They aim to be as open as possible and do this by attaching person specifications for each job.
All job descriptions also include pay scales which many companies do not.
This promotes transparency and also aims to close the gap on gender pay disparity.
During recruitment, to ensure that everyone is assessed fairly, adjustments are made to meet the needs of disabled applicants and all applicants are given equal access to information about the position.
Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity (EDI) Awareness
Development exists in the form of an online introduction to EDI and a number of facilitator-led modules for face-to-face delivery which covers all elements of Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity.
The Government has engaged with the Isle of Man People of Colour platform to enrich and inform employees’ knowledge of EDI.
All of this development is available free of charge to all Isle of Man Government Employees and attendance actively encouraged.
Inclusive Social Events
Each department in the Government hosts their own social events and it is fair to say that there is a broad spectrum of events to ensure that there is something for everyone ranging from activities based on music to those more sporting activities.
Recognition is promoted within departments in a whole host of ways including awards ceremonies, individual and team events.
An example of this is The Manx Care awards ceremony. On this night, our Island’s team of healthcare professionals are celebrated for their remarkable work.
Employees are encouraged to participate in the Activ8 scheme. The Activ8 scheme is part of the Government's Well-Being initiative to support staff members.
The scheme delivers a wide range of physical activities, catering to all abilities, interests and backgrounds. Its main focus is to improve an individual’s overall health, fitness and well-being.
The scheme not only involves staff but invites family members too enabling employees with children to have the time to also socialize whilst keeping healthy. The wide range of inclusive social events allows everyone to feel involved.
Work-Life Balance
One attractive benefit of being part of the Government is its flexible approach to working which seeks to recognize that employees have various responsibilities and interests outside of work.
Where practical, and in line with the needs of our customers, employees can, if they so choose, adopt a flexible working pattern.
This approach, enables individuals to adapt their working pattern to alleviate additional stress from possible demands being experienced in their personal lives.
At the heart, it enhances a better work-life balance and ensures that all individuals believe they can work whether they have other commitments or not.
This promotes a strong sense of support for families and recognises that every individual has different needs.
Progressions within the Department
There is a lot of scope for progression and promotion within various Government roles.
Opportunities are based on what employees can bring to the role, in line with recruitment principles.
Amy from Manx Care revealed: 'The team here are very encouraging and supportive with aspirations of progression and are always happy to listen and discuss how they can support you with this.'
Transitioning between departments is also welcomed. To switch between departments, training is offered to anyone who wishes and it is encouraged for personal development. The training might be basic skills (eg., ICT training) which means that individuals from any department have an equal opportunity to explore alternative career paths.
Employee job satisfaction is paramount and that’s why moving through departments is welcomed and seen as a positive development opportunity for employees.
A Happy Workforce
All departments encourage employees to take part in surveys to help the Organisational Leaders gather information that will help to shape and inform necessary steps to create a positive working environment for all.
Strides are being made through a variety of initiatives to ensure individuals feel included and valued. Individuals are treated as individuals and it is recognized that all employees will have different need, wants and aspirations.
Departments work to ensure that people’s individuality is celebrated and supported for example, the changing needs of an employee based on their religious practices is accommodated.
The Government embraces the moral need for diversity within the workforce. It is also understood that included individuals feel a sense of belonging and this reflects positively in their work.
After all, the goal is for everyone to be able to be who they want to be, whilst working together for the Isle of Man.