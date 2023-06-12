Police have issued photographs of men they want to question.
At 6.45pm on Saturday, a Peter Hickman TT banner was taken from the Duke TT village next to the grandstand on Glencrutchery Road, Douglas.
Two of the wanted men (Isle of Man police )
Police are seeking to identify and speak to the people shown in the attached images who they believe can assist them with their enquiries.
Wanted people (Isle of Man police )
If you are able to assist, or are one of the pictured persons, contact PC 12 Julita Kelso at Douglas police headquarters on 631212. .