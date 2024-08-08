An intake of students have now graduated from a new medical school in Sunderland, which was initially formed with assistance from a geriatrician within Manx Care.
Andy Davies was appointed as undergraduate programme lead at the University of Sunderland, and was involved in leading the bid for a new medical school in the area.
He spent two years helping to set up the bid, before the first students arrived in September 2018.
Andy ultimately left the university in December 2022 to work at Noble’s Hospital, while 43 of the initial intake at the medical school have now graduated as foundation doctors.
The first foundation doctor graduated in July 2024, and Andy was invited to be part of the academic procession for the graduation.
He said: ‘The task of creating a medical school, recruiting staff and hospitals, writing curriculums and teaching manuals was all worth it to see the first graduands receive their degrees and become graduates.’
Manx Care have continued to collaborate with the University of Sunderland, with students from the medical school coming to the island to take up placements at Noble’s Hospital.
The first two Sunderland medical students to do this arrived on the island in the summer of 2022, while Manx Care has also recently hosted three third-year students for their four-week placements.
Andy added: ‘What made the graduation even more pleasing was the emphasis the School of Medicine had placed on attracting students from non-traditional backgrounds – 43% of our cohort fit this criteria, including those from low-income families, those with parents who had not been to university and those from deprived postcode areas.
‘As they received their degrees I reflected on their stories – receiving a medical degree is hard enough, but receiving a medical degree whilst working two or three jobs, battling personal health issues or having walked through times of crisis made it a very special moment.’