Summer may be over, but there is some welcome news for dog owners. Seasonal bans and restrictions on many of the island’s most popular beaches have now been lifted.
The rules are governed by bye-laws introduced by local authorities, with each set by the relevant commissioners. This means the details can vary depending on the beach, and some rules may be stricter than others.
The restrictions are not intended to penalise dog owners. They are designed to help keep beaches safe and clean for all visitors, and to protect certain environmentally sensitive areas. Some stretches of the coastline are important wildlife habitats, particularly for birds that may be nesting during the summer months.
While most owners act responsibly and clean up after their pets, there remains a risk to other beachgoers. Children playing in the sand are especially vulnerable to coming into contact with dog mess.
Any owner who exercises their dog on a beach where they are prohibited can be issued with a £50 on-the-spot fine. If the fine is not paid and the matter goes to court, a larger penalty can be imposed.
During the summer season, some beaches introduce complete bans on dogs during the busiest times of the day, typically between 9am and 7pm. Others impose restrictions only on certain stretches, while some require dogs to be kept on a lead.
The current bans were lifted on Tuesday, September 30. They will remain off until April, when the seasonal restrictions return.
Similar rules are in place across the British Isles. Assistance and guide dogs are generally exempt, but owners are still expected to clear up after their animals.
A number of beaches are unrestricted all year round. These include Port Skillion, Port Soderick, Port Grenaugh, Derbyhaven, Castletown, Gansey, Spaldrick, Fleshwick, Niarbyl, Fenella, the stretch from White Strand to Smeale, Port Lewaigue, Port Mooar, Cornaa, Shoon and Garwick.