A silent march will take place in Douglas this weekend to mark two years since the escalation of violence in Gaza.
The event, organised by Amnesty International Isle of Man and Caarjyn Phalestine, will begin at 12pm on Saturday, October 5, at the Sunken Gardens opposite Promenade Church.
Participants will walk in silence through the town centre before holding a vigil of remembrance.
Organisers said the march is intended to highlight ‘two years of unimaginable horrors unleashed on civilians in Gaza’.
The groups have been holding weekly vigils on Douglas Promenade since last autumn, gathering there every Friday evening in all weathers and conditions.
In a statement, they described Gaza as ‘the first “war” in history in which 80% of a country was destroyed, 100% of the population displaced, and 50% of the deaths were children’. They said they were calling for ‘an end to genocide, freedom for the Palestinian people and accountability for war crimes’.
Similar events are being held in Ireland this weekend, while a national march and vigil is planned in London and other UK cities on October 12.
Locally, organisers say hundreds have taken part in demonstrations, protests and fundraising over the past two years, while many residents have lobbied MHKs about the UK government’s stance on the conflict.
Saturday’s march coincides with a separate gathering promoted online as a ‘Manx Day Celebration’. A poster circulating on social media calls for people to bring Manx flags and meet at the Sunken Gardens at the same time.
Some commentators online have questioned why the event has been scheduled so far away from the island’s official national day, Tynwald Day, which takes place on July 5.
Isle of Man Today has attempted to contact a representative of the ‘Manx Day’ event for a response.
Organisers of the Gaza march stressed their event remains open and accessible to all who wish to join and take part.