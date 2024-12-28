A dog has died after falling down a cliff at the back of Peel Hill.
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the dog was out for a walk with its owners.
A spokesperson for Peel Coastguard, who were dispatched to the incident, said: ‘At 2.35pm Peel team were tasked to locate a dog that had gone over a cliff at the back of Peel Hill.
‘The dog was recovered back to its family. Our condolences to the dog’s family.’
The spokesperson added: ‘We would like to remind owners when walking near cliffs to keep their dogs on a lead and not to attempt any sort of rescue themselves.’