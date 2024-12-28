A dog has died after falling down a cliff at the back of Peel Hill.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the dog was out for a walk with its owners.

A spokesperson for Peel Coastguard, who were dispatched to the incident, said: ‘At 2.35pm Peel team were tasked to locate a dog that had gone over a cliff at the back of Peel Hill.

‘Once the dog was located, an urban holdfast was set up and a cliff tech descended to the location at the base of the cliff.

Sadly, on reaching the dog it was found to have passed away.

‘The dog was recovered back to its family. Our condolences to the dog’s family.’

The spokesperson added: ‘We would like to remind owners when walking near cliffs to keep their dogs on a lead and not to attempt any sort of rescue themselves.’