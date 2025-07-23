A Douglas doggy day care is doing its bit to help families feeling the pinch this summer, by offering free Tesco vouchers to those who could use a hand.
Paw Patrol Doggy Day Care, based on Westmoreland Road, shared the generous gesture on Facebook, inviting people to pop in and pick up a voucher, no questions asked.
It’s as the summer holidays started and many families are looking to get out and enjoy activities the island has to offer
‘Whilst our business plummets in the holidays, we’re grateful to still be able to take our children out without having to worry about how much it will cost.
‘If you’re reading this, and you know someone who’d benefit from a little voucher, take one.
‘Get the kids picnic stuff and go on an adventure, or a load of craft fun and have a day in.
‘Take the pressure off yourself, and come and grab one.
‘When they run out, we’ll get more. It’s a long six weeks on this expensive island.
‘Hope this helps the right people. We’re on Westmoreland Road in Douglas.’
Owner Rachel O’Connor said she simply wanted to make life a little easier for those struggling with the cost of living over the summer break.
Sharing it to an Isle of Man Facebook group, she wrote: ‘I own a little business in Douglas, and I’m just sharing this in case anyone is struggling and feeling the pressure.
‘No questions, no judgement!
‘It’s a horrible time of year if you’re skint,’ she said.
The response on social media has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the team for their kindness.
One person said: ‘I hope there’s some left as I’d love to take my grandchildren out.’
Another added: ‘What a lovely thing to do, a proper Manx business.’
