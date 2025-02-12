A 25-year-old man has appeared in court after a domestic row escalated and spilled out onto the street in Ramsey.
Thomas Lee Parsons broke a window with a garden table and kicked a woman during the fracas.
He pleaded guilty to affray and destroying property, and will be sentenced in summary court after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that, on May 5 last year, Parsons was at an address at Queen’s Pier Road, with a male and two women.
He was asked to leave the property after some verbal abuse was said to have taken place.
However, Parsons was said to have taken umbrage with this, and the argument had continued outside, with neighbours witnessing the events as they unfolded.
One witness said that Parsons was holding a wooden beam behind his back during the row.
He was said to have been punched in the face by the other male, with them both then falling into a fence.
Another witness said that the other male had punched Parsons’s partner as well.
One of the witnesses said that Parsons had then kicked one of the women in the waist, and pushed her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head on the concrete.
Parsons was then said to have broken the back window of the property, using a garden table, before leaving.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers, who entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client.
In it, Parsons said there had been an argument inside the house, and that the other male had assaulted his partner.
He claimed that he had been pushing the woman away when she fell to the ground, but accepted he had broken the window.
Video footage of the incident was shown to Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood in court.
Mr Rodgers said that all parties’ memories had been impaired by alcohol, and that his client was currently serving a sentence at the prison until June, having since been jailed as part of Operation Nightjar.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
No bail application was made, as Parsons is a serving prisoner, and sentencing will take place on March 25 in summary court.
The other male involved is also due to be sentenced on that date, but is currently on bail.