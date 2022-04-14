Donation to Hospice helps kids

Hospice Isle of Man has received a cheque for £13,000 from car dealership, the Jacksons Group.

It is the first donation of a new long-term partnership between the pair, which sees money donated to the charity every time the Braddan-based dealership sells a car.

Liz Drummond, director of care and patient experience, expressed the Hospice team’s delight with the amount raised: ‘We cannot thank the Jacksons and Motor Mall teams enough for their fantastic effort in raising more than £13,000 in the first two months of our new long-standing partnership.

‘This has really exceeded all our expectations and helps make an important contribution in providing care to those who are vulnerable and need it most at the end of their lives.

‘Our ongoing partnership really is important as it provides us with income certainty on a sustainable basis and helps us to plan our care provision for the future.

‘This year marks 15 years of Rebecca House [children’s hospice] providing a home from home environment for all our children and their families.

‘Over the last 15 years, we have truly seen the impact that Rebecca House has made on the lives of the children and families, whether that is through end-of-life care or providing respite care when it is needed most.

‘As a charity we must raise significant funds each and every year to ensure that we can continue to support children and their families when they need it most.’

Operations director of the Jacksons Group, Paul Kell, was joined by members of their senior management team from Jacksons and Motor Mall for the first cheque handover (pictured on page one).

‘Rather than a one-off donation, we wanted to develop a longer term, sustainable relationship with Hospice that ensured ongoing funding hopefully for years to come.

customers

‘To do this, we have committed to a donation from every car we sell. We have also been giving our wonderful customers the opportunity to match our donation and their response has been amazing and has helped us exceed our own high expectations in how much we will be able to raise on an ongoing basis.

‘The impact Hospice makes on our community and the dedication of their exceptional team has been inspiring to me and our teams.

‘We have seen first-hand just how hard Hospice have to work to maintain their fundraising in order to keep this essential service going for our island community.