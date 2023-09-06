Douglas Council has issued a warning to people who are fly tipping at the old civic amenity site.
Anyone caught leaving items outside the gates could be fined up to £5,000.
The local authority says it’s an offence under section one of the Litter Act.
Residents are instead urged to use the new site, which is near the incinerator at the bottom of Richmond Hill.
It is based in the Middle Park Industrial Estate off Kewaigue Hill..
It is operated by Douglas Council on behalf of Onchan, Braddan, Santon and Garff Commissioners, who all foot a proportion of the £3 million bill.
The new Eastern Civic Amenity Centre is open throughout the summer from 8am to 7pm (Monday to Saturday) and 8am to 4pm (Sundays and bank holidays).
During winter it will be open daily from 8am to 4pm.
The new facility replaced the over-capacity Eastern Civic Amenity Site in Middle River Industrial Estate near the Pulrose golf course, where the fly tipping has been occurring.
The former Eastern Civic Amenity Centre site is privately owned and it remains unclear what the future holds for the area.