The World Manx Society is at risk of closing.
Members and potential members are being encouraged to discuss the issue this weekend.
Society stalwart and well-known local historian Peter Kelly said: ‘Fresh blood is needed and needed quickly as there is to be an extraordinary general meeting this Saturday (April 15) to discuss if the group has a future.’
The meeting will take place in Union Mills Methodist Hall at 2.30pm.
Mr Kelly, who was chairman of the World Manx Association before he reached the age of 40 and was president during its centenary year in 2011, said: 'Don’t let it die.'
The association was founded by Richard Cain of Castletown back in 1911 to put into practice the words of T.E.Brown the Manx poet, which was given in his last public lecture in Castletown in 1897
Referring to how Manxmen had emigrated to the four corners of the world and how occasionally they made a return trip to the land of their birth, Brown said: ‘We should welcome them back with a shake of the hand and a clap on the shoulder.’
The WMA has done that ever since its formation with ‘home comers’ events held around Tynwald Week each year.
These are arranged by the local members but now all the officials are standing down.
The WMA is non-political and has as its principal aim to unite Manx People throughout the world.
There are still Manx societies in America, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and London.
Locally members have a programme of talks, visits and they honour T E Brown and his works on his birthday and the anniversary of his death.