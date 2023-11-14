A local commissioners is asking parents in her parish to tell their children not to use dog poo bags as water bombs.
It comes after reports of children in Marown are playing with the bags from dispensers which are paid for by the ratepayer.
Vice chair of Marown Commissioners, Alison Lynch, is asking youngsters in the area to ‘go and buy a super soaker instead of wasting ratepayers money’, and added that if it was to continue the local authority would have to reconsider the disposable bag points in the parish.
She insists that the young people in Marown are normally well behaved and hopes this is a one off, saying she wants to ‘keep Marown clean and tidy’.
Mrs Lynch said: ‘It was a resident of Ballagarey who reported to me that they’ve seen young people removing the dog poo bags that the ratepayers supply for people to use for when they’re walking their dogs.
‘People are grateful that they are there but if people are going to continue to use them as water bombs we’ll have to reconsider that which is a shame.
‘A long time ago I was a child and I know children do need to have fun, but go and buy yourselves a super soaker instead of wasting ratepayers money.
‘We’ve had dog poo bags around Marown for two or three years and it’s not just Ballagarey we do it in, we have them in other parts of the parish too.
‘It’s just a request for parents of young people to please let your children know that these bags aren’t free and they don’t just magically appear by the poo bag fairy for free, they are paid for out of ratepayers money and we want it to continue but we would reconsider if the antisocial behaviour continues.’