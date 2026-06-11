A Douglas sandwich deli and café has been placed on the market after its owners said they are no longer able to dedicate the time the business ‘deserves’.
Fork it, located on Victoria Street in the capital, opened in December 2023 and has since established itself as part of the town’s independent food scene, serving sandwiches, deli items and takeaway options alongside regular corporate deliveries.
Owner Sarah Jones has now confirmed the business is for sale, citing increasing family commitments and the pressures of another family business as the reason behind the decision.
In a statement, she said: ‘After much consideration, we have decided to offer our much-loved café for sale.
‘Due to increasing family commitments and the demands of our other family business, we are no longer able to dedicate the time and attention that our café deserves.
‘We feel it is the right time for a new owner to take over and build on the strong foundations already in place.
‘This is a genuine sale of a well-established café with loyal customers, daily corporate deliveries and excellent potential for future growth.’
She added that serious enquiries can be made via email to [email protected], with further information also available through Island Business Listings.
The premises at 11–13 Victoria Street was previously home to Claire Christian Couture before being converted into the café.
Since the announcement was shared, customers have expressed disappointment at the news, with one saying: ‘Sorry to hear this. You’ve built a great business.’
Fork it has become a familiar stop for workers and passers-by in Douglas since opening in late 2023, building a steady trade and a loyal customer base over the past two and a half years.
The café continues to trade as normal while enquiries for purchase are invited.