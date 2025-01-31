The Millennium Bridge over Douglas Harbour is due to close to vehicles and pedestrians over several evenings during the next two weeks.
The closures will be nightly from 8pm, with the bridge reopening to traffic no later than 4.30am the following morning.
From Monday, February 10 up to and including Thursday, February 13 the bridge will close to allow the scheduled maintenance to the harbour flapgate, which is located under the bridge.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson added: ‘All these works are routine and form part of the planned maintenance programmes for the two structures.
‘Work has been deliberately scheduled to be done overnight to minimise the impact on residents, road and harbour users.‘