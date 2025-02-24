Douglas City Council is set to host drop-in sessions for aspiring new councillors.
The three informal drop-in sessions will take place at Douglas City Hall in the build up to April’s local authority elections.
Senior officers will be on hand at all three sessions to answer questions about the role and responsibilities of a Councillor, as well as the ‘functions and structure’ of the island’s largest local authority and advice on the election process.
The Council will have 12 vacant seats across four wards (Central, East, North and South), with voters due to head to the polls on Thursday, April 24.
A spokesperson from Douglas City Council commented: ‘The local authority elections in April provide a platform to make a tangible difference.
‘By serving on Douglas City Council, you can make your voice heard and influence decisions that will help shape the future of your community.
‘The Council looks forward to welcoming those who are interested in standing for election to answer their queries in a relaxed setting.’
The sessions will take place on Friday, February 28 between 12pm and 2pm and the following Tuesday (March 4) from 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm.
Nomination forms for the local election will be available from March 13 at City Hall and the Council’s website, while the closing date for nominations is Tuesday, March 26 at 1pm.
Successful candidates will be invited to attend induction sessions which will take place on Monday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 30 2025.
An information pack for potential candidates is also available to download on the Douglas City Council website at https://www.douglas.gov.im/index.php/the-council/upcoming-elections