Douglas City Council is set to establish a new youth council aimed at giving young people in the capital a stronger voice in local decision-making.
Subject to final approval at this week’s council meeting, the Douglas Youth Council (DYC) will be introduced as a one-year pilot scheme designed to encourage greater engagement with local democracy and ensure the views of younger residents are represented.
The advisory body will provide a platform for young people to meet councillors and council officers, contribute to discussions on policies and projects and raise issues affecting their peers. Members will also be able to submit written questions to council meetings and put forward recommendations to relevant committees.
The initiative has been developed since a motion brought by the then Councillor John Skinner in April last year, calling for the creation of a junior council.
The DYC will comprise 12 volunteers aged between 15 and 18, with four representatives drawn from each of Ballakermeen High School, St Ninian’s High School and University College Isle of Man. Members must live in Douglas and will serve a one-year term.
Nominations are expected to open in September, with elections held in October where required, and the first meeting scheduled for November.
As part of their role, members will be encouraged to engage with fellow students to ensure they represent a broad range of views. The council has also emphasised its commitment to inclusivity, encouraging applications from under-represented groups to reflect the diversity of Douglas’s young people.
A budget of £10,000 has been proposed from council reserves to support the one-year trial. Funding would be used for community projects, youth engagement initiatives and events or campaigns identified by the youth council, subject to approval.
Council leader Devon Watson said: ‘This is an important step in giving young people a genuine voice in shaping the future of Douglas.
‘The youth council will provide a valuable platform, helping young residents to better understand local democracy while ensuring their views are heard at the heart of decision-making.’