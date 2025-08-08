Douglas will mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day on Friday, August 15, honouring those who served in the Far East conflict.
The commemorative service, led by the Mayor’s chaplain, Reverend Dr Michael Brydon, will take place at Hilary Park at 10.15am, with wreath-laying, the Last Post, and a minute’s silence.
Douglas Town Band and Mayor Councillor Steven Crellin will attend.
Mayor Crellin described the anniversary as ‘deeply significant’, emphasising the need to remember the immense bravery and hardship of British and Commonwealth forces.
He noted the Asia-Pacific theatre is sometimes called the ‘forgotten war’, but ‘must never be forgotten’.
Residents and visitors are invited to assemble from 10am to pay respects to those who fought and died in the campaign.