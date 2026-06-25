A new winter route will give skiing fans the chance to fly directly to Switzerland from the Isle of Man.
easyJet has announced its first international route and package holidays from Ronaldsway to Geneva, which is known as the gateway to The Alps.
The route will operate once a week on Saturdays from December 19 this year and will open up a wide range of ski resorts across Switzerland, France, and the wider Alps. The dates also include February half-term.
The new route joins existing easyJet services between the Isle of Man and London Gatwick, Bristol, Liverpool and Manchester.
Seats are now on sale at easyJet.com and via the easyJet mobile app, with fares starting from £32.99. The airline is also offering package holidays to Geneva which include flights and hotel.
Kevin Doyle, easyJet's UK country manager, said: ‘We are delighted to be putting on sale a new route and package holidays from the Isle of Man, our first international service from the island.
‘Our winter service to Geneva will be perfect for those looking to book a winter getaway, whether that’s a city break or a ski trip in the Alps. We look forward to welcoming even more customers on board for their winter holidays.”
Isle of Man Airport director Mark Beveridge believes the new route will fill a big gap in the airport’s offering to passengers.
He said: ‘Our team has been working hard to develop routes we believe have been missing from the island’s network and a direct ski service has long been a priority.
‘We are grateful to easyJet for bringing this route to market. We look forward to seeing the Manx public take full advantage of this convenient new service. This route reflects our ongoing ambition to enhance connectivity for the island.’