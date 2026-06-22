Castletown Town Commissioners is holding a special free community event this Sunday, June 28.
It celebrates the 130th anniversary of the gifting of Poulsom Park to the people of Castletown.
Starting at 1.30pm the celebration will last until 5pm.
The event will start with the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band leading a march from the entrance gates at the park, as it did in June 1896, accompanied by the chairman and members of the commissioners, and the public are invited to join the procession from the entrance gates.
Tony Brown, chairman of Castletown Town Commissioners, said: ‘The gift of Poulsom Park in June 1896, by Mrs Poulsom a native of Castletown, is probably the greatest gift ever given to the people of Castletown, and we hope the community will join us to mark the 130th year since it was gifted to the town.’
During the afternoon there will be a short speech from Mr Brown to mark the occasion, followed by musical entertainment by the band.
There will also be numerous attractions set up in the park with the giant games provided by Un-boring Ltd, Manx dancing by Perree Bane as well as a display of vintage engines.
Charity Manx Birdlife will also be attending with its event ‘Celebrating Our Swifts’. This will include art activities, a treasure hunt and swift poems.
A special tree planting event to mark the 130th anniversary will also take place where children attending will be invited to join the chairman and commissioners to plant four new trees in the park.
Additionally, in conjunction with the Friends of Castletown Station, there will be a display of railway rolling stock and the station’s heritage.
A special attraction at the station will be the presence of Highland cattle, that will be held in the newly reinstated Station Cattle Dock.