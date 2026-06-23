In less than a month, participants from on and off the island will partake in a joint effort to beat a world record.
Hosted at Knockaloe in the west of the island on Sunday, July 19, people are invited to attempt to break the world record for the largest Pilates class - aiming to surpass the current record of 3,486.
Founders of Port St Mary wellness company 34Moves Stephan Baum and Ruby Griffiths have teamed up with sponsor Ramsey Crookall and government tourism agency Visit Isle of Man to organise the event.
Stephan said: ‘We were working on something prior with Joanna from Ramsey Crookall that was Pilates related, from that it came up in a meeting as an incredible idea given the historical connection between the Crookall family and Knockaloe.’
Joseph Pilates developed his exercise method during his internment at Knockaloe during World War One which laid the foundation for the exercise as we know it today.
As the idea grew for the world record attempt it blossomed into the idea of an all-day wellness festival. More than 80 vendors will be in attendance, showcasing a range of different services and wellness activities available in the island.
All of the proceeds made from the day will be split evenly across 19 Manx charities.
Stephan said: ‘We see a very positive impact for the entire island, because people from Europe and even America are coming just for the event.
‘We have more than 20 million people doing Pilates in the entire world, just 1% know it was developed here, and for these people it is like a pilgrimage, isn't it?
‘You go to the field where it all started, you move in one big unity, and it's something very magical,’
Ruby’s background lies in neuroscience and pilates.
She said: ‘We're super excited. It's been so much work, but watching everybody get involved and get behind it has been incredible, and it has gown into something that we never expected.
‘At the beginning it was kind of maybe a world record with a few vendors, but it's become something that's going to be really special for the island. We can't wait to see it all come together.’
The attempt to break the world record will be led by instructors from all over the world. It is being described as a ‘homecoming’ for Pilates right back to Knockaloe where it all began.
Volunteers are still encouraged to sign up through the event’s website.
Each person entered into the draw will be automatically entered into a prize draw worth £1,000. The prize includes two £500 vouchers for the Steam Packet Company and Island Escapes/Sapphire Holidays.
Adult tickets cost £8 and tickets for children aged seven to17 cost £4; children aged six and under are admitted free.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.