The TT Fan Park at Noble’s Park has been forced to close again on Thursday morning because of the wet weather.
A spokesperson for the event’s organisers said: ‘Due to heavy rainfall overnight and the resulting deterioration in ground conditions, the Fan Park at the TT Grandstand will remain closed this morning.
‘Contractor teams are continuing to assess conditions and undertake measures to improve access across the site. A further assessment will take place later this morning, with a view to reopening.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience and thank visitors for their patience and understanding. A further update will be issued at 1pm.’