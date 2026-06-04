The wet weather is continuing to cause huge disruption to the TT 2026 programme, resulting in the cancellation of the opening Superstock race.
Organisers have confirmed that there will be no racing on the Mountain Course on Thursday as a result of the poor conditions.
In a statement released this morning, organisers said: ‘Due to low cloud, rain, and showers forecast throughout the day, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed no racing will take place today.
‘All roads will remain open.
‘As per the schedule update issued yesterday, in the event of these circumstances the RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 is now cancelled for TT 2026.’
The forecast looks more promising for Friday and organisers have already brought the blue riband Senior TT race forward from its now-normal Saturday slot.
‘The outlook for Friday remains positive, with the Mountain Road due to close from 9am and all roads closed by 10am.
‘Free practice and a three-race schedule will commence from 10.30am.’