Douglas council won’t take second black bins
Douglas Council have said it will not be collecting second black refuse bins from properties, starting November 7.
The council announced this in a social media post earlier today, Tuesday November 1.
This comes after the council announced that it would be switching to fortnightly black bin collection on September 26.
The change excludes any properties that have already been assessed by their staff.
It said: ‘Those properties who think that they do not have sufficient capacity, whilst also fully utilising the Kerbside Recycling service, can contact the Waste Services Team on 696445 to discuss their capacity issues.’
It has also said that due to ‘high demand’ the team are working their way through requests.
Additional recycle boxes, covers, nets and bags can be requested by phoning 696448 or emailing [email protected]
