Auxesia, a Douglas business mentoring and coaching firm, has helped to fund two storage sheds and sheltered gazebos for the Specialist Provision Centre (SPC) at Ballacottier School.
The Farmhill primary school is committed to providing an inclusive education for all pupils and ensuring that its pupils’ needs are met through additional support using a variety of strategies, and a supportive yet challenging atmosphere.
This commitment includes children with complex additional educational needs in Ballacottier’s Rainbow Room; one of the largest SPC’s in the island.
Auxesia’s funding of the sheds means that outdoor equipment can be safely stored, and space for further equipment has been generated.
The gazebos, which adjoin each of the sheds, create additional useable outdoor space, with the added benefit of giving some shelter.
Ballacottier’s head Riss Forrester said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Auxesia for their kind and generous donation.
‘This gives the teaching team so much more scope to deliver fun and exciting lessons for the children outdoors.
‘The sheds provide much needed storage and the covered gazebos mean that we can be outside learning in all weathers.’
Cathy Holland, Rainbow Room manager said: ‘The children are already enjoying using the new spaces and love learning outdoors with their friends.
‘We have started making plans to use the gazebos for lots of different learning opportunities including art, music and role play. The sheds allow us to store all of our equipment so that it can be easily accessible for each new learning experience.’
Founder and managing director of Auxesia, Stuart Colligon, added: ‘The Rainbow Room is an extraordinary facility where remarkable staff teach, take care of, and create fantastic opportunities for the incredible children.
‘Not only that, but the rest of the school benefits enormously from the presence of the Rainbow Room, with pupils gaining a first-hand understanding of different needs, and learning about compassion, inclusion, and other emotionally enriching concepts.’