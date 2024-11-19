The island’s infrastructure minister has revealed the lifeboat station in Douglas will most likely be demolished once the RNLI purchases a new vessel.
Last month the RNLI launched a consultation – which ended last week – to find a site for the new lifeboat station in the capital.
The current lifeboat station on Battery Pier has ‘operated beyond life expectancy’ with the crew based in a temporary facility.
The station’s Mersey class all-weather boat is currently stationed on a different berth near Victoria Pier, due to a safety issue with the winch in the old boathouse.
At this week’s Tynwald sitting, Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh asked Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall what discussions have taken place between his department and the RNLI in relation to the future of Douglas Lifeboat and what discussions have taken place.
Mr Crookall said the department had held a meeting with the RNLI chief executive Peter Sparks last month to discuss the future location of the crew accommodation and the lifeboat.
He said: ‘The department is giving the RNLI every assistance possible. As to the future of the boat, that will be an RNLI decision.
‘There is a consultation between the RNLI and the crew as to what fits best for the Isle of Man going forward.’
When asked about what lifeboat vessel there maybe in Douglas, Mr Crookall said: ‘It will come down to whether it is a float boat or whether it needs a new boathouse so we will be involved in those discussions.
‘The RNLI said they are happy to work with us and keep us informed. We are working diligently and as quick as we can with the RNLI to resolve this.
‘But the boathouse is not fit for purpose and the RNLI have no further use for it. The boathouse and the slip will be going at some stage.’
He added that the boathouse, which is now over 100 years old, would be very expensive to adapt for any other use.
Mr Crookall explained the issues with finding a new location comes down to what type of vessel the RNLI wants to use and said a lot these days are faster float boats which means only a berth and not a boathouse would be needed.
Douglas’ Mersey lifeboat is one of only two remaining in the RNLI’s fleet, and is set to be retired in 2025.
Due to the ongoing issues with the station and the length of time since a new Shannon class lifeboat was allocated to Douglas in 2016, the RNLI has now launched a ‘comprehensive consultation alongside a detailed data review to determine the best lifesaving asset for the station’.
The review will take into account factors such as the changing trends in water use, local environmental change, search and rescue demand, the improving capabilities of modern lifeboats and evolving technologies.