A 30-year-old man has been fined £250 for trying to steal wine and possessing class ‘C’ drugs.
Roman Pszczolkowski admitted both offences and was also banned from buying or being sold alcohol for six months.
We previously reported that the defendant went into Shoprite in Michael Street in Peel, on September 7.
He put a bottle of Cava under his jacket and tried to leave without paying, but was seen by staff and challenged.
Pszczolkowski, who lives at Central Promenade in Douglas, handed over the alcohol but was arrested.
During a search, police found three tramadol tablets, which he was not prescribed.
Pszczolkowski would not name the friend.
Defence advocate David Reynolds said that the case had previously been adjourned to allow probation to speak to the defendant.
However, the advocate said that a probation order had not been deemed necessary, as Pszczolkowski had already been referred to the Drug and Alcohol Team.
Mr Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and the facts that he co-operated with shop staff and the police.
The advocate went on to say that Pszczolkowski was originally from Poland but had lived on the island for 13 years, and was due to start a new job as a kitchen porter next week, which would involve him working on licensed premises.
Magistrates fined the defendant £200 for the drug possession and £50 for the attempted theft of alcohol.
The licensing ban will not prohibit Pszczolkowski from entering licensed premises.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per week.