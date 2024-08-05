The defendant cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws brought in by the Isle of Man Government earlier this year.
He is charged with 21 sexual offence acts and nine counts of possessing indecent images of children.
The acts are alleged to have been committed historically.
The images have been categorised using the Copine Scale, which measures their severity from one to five, with five being the most severe.
It is alleged that 16 are at level one, 12 at level two, four at level three, 13 at level four, and one at level five.
A bail application was made by the defendant’s advocate which was opposed by prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge.
Magistrates refused bail and the case was adjourned until August 8, to allow time for the man to seek further legal advice.
He is currently remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.