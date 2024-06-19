A 28-year-old man who bit his father during a row has been handed a suspended sentence for domestic abuse.
Joshua Connor Harding asked his parents for money for a taxi, then punched and headbutted a wall after they refused to give it to him.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also gave him a two-year supervision order.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge applied for a Domestic Abuse Protection Order to be put in place, but this was opposed by Harding and a hearing will now be held in relation to that on July 12.
We previously reported that Harding arrived at the family home in Douglas on April 1, at 12.30am.
His father and mother were asleep upstairs when Harding entered their bedroom.
He was described as drunk and told them: ‘I want some money for the taxi.’
They told him they didn’t have any cash, but Harding then asked for a card to pay.
They refused to give it to him, due to him previously using the card without permission.
An argument ensued and Harding was described as being aggressive and ranting.
He was said to have pushed his mother.
His father tried to persuade him to go to bed, but Harding then tried to throw punches, though they did not connect.
He was then said to have head-butted and punched the wall, before charging at his father.
This caused them both to fall over and Harding bit his Dad on the forearm, breaking the skin.
The whole incident was said to have lasted around 10 minutes.
Police arrived and arrested Harding, whose address was given as Stanley View in Douglas.
During an interview at police headquarters, the defendant handed in a prepared statement.
In it, he said he had been at a friend’s house and had drunk around 20 beers.
He denied pushing his mother and claimed that his father had pushed him on the floor, and that he had only bitten him to try to get him off him.
The court heard that the defendant was already subject to an 18 month probation order, imposed in May 2023 after he punched holes in a wall and door at his parents’ house.
Defence advocate Paul Glover referred to a probation report, saying that it was clear that alcohol problems were a regular theme for plasterer Harding in recent years.
Mr Glover said that his client was working with the Drug and Alcohol Team (DAT) voluntarily, as well as probation.
The advocate said: ‘Mr Harding has serious bridges to rebuild with his father.
‘If he continues to commit offences and his unhealthy relationship with alcohol, he is not only likely to lose his liberty, but his relationship with his mother and father.’
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Harding: ‘You could have a very good future ahead of you if you just gain control of your alcohol misuse.
‘With this kind of reported behaviour, when you are subject to a probation order for a very similar incident, I could be justified in sending you to custody.
‘However, I am going to give you one last chance.’
The Deputy High Bailiff also revoked Harding’s previous probation order and replaced it with 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, to run concurrently to the latest sentence.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by July 16.